COP29 presidency expresses inability, banking heavily on G20 to break 'finance' deadlock

BAKU: The COP29 presidency openly exhibited its inability to relieve the deadlock on the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) on climate finance with countries refusing to budge from their respective positions.

In a desperate appeal during a press meet on Monday, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev urged the G20 leaders, who are meeting in Rio, Brazil, for a bailout.

"The G20 account for 85% of global GDP and 80% of emissions. Their leadership is essential for all pillars of the Paris Agreement from finance to mitigation and adaptation. We cannot succeed without them and the world is waiting to hear from them. We urge them to use the G20 meeting to send a positive signal of their commitment to addressing the climate crisis. We want them to provide a clear mandate to deliver at COP29. This is their chance to show their leadership," Babayev said.

He admitted that the highest possible level of ambition ($1.3 trillion) is difficult, but requested the countries to continue to work towards achieving an ambitious target.