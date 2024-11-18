EU proposes voluntary contributions to ease COP29 climate finance deadlock

BAKU: In a potential turning point for COP29 negotiations, the European Union (EU) on Monday signaled a softened approach to the contentious contributor base issue, which has hindered progress in climate talks.

EU Climate Action Commissioner Worke Hoekstra offered a pragmatic solution - voluntary contributions - to bridge the divide between traditional categorisations of developed and developing nations.

"A range of countries have made tremendous economic progress in the last couple of decades, and it is an amazing achievement," Hoekstra remarked during a press briefing.

"With affluence and economic growth comes the responsibility to share the burden, as climate change is a global issue. However, I recognise that transitioning from one category to another can be challenging for nations."

The EU proposed that affluent nations within the developing category, some of which rival the economic strength of EU member states, could make voluntary contributions without officially changing their classification. "This approach is about solving one of the largest problems humanity faces, not adhering to rigid dogmas," Hoekstra said.

The EU's shift comes at a critical juncture in the negotiations, where developing nations have called for more ambitious commitments from developed countries to meet climate finance targets. Meanwhile, developed countries are seeking broader participation from wealthier developing nations to share the burden of addressing climate change.

While the EU reaffirmed its commitment to climate leadership, Hoekstra said: "In the end, this is not about categorisation but about rallying as many countries as possible to contribute more to combat this crisis," he said.

The proposal for voluntary contributions offers a potential landing ground, but its success depends on how it is received by developing nations. As negotiations enter their final week, this compromise could help unlock progress on one of the most contentious issues at COP29.