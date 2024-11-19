Farmers urge Climate Summit to prioritise agriculture amid funding gaps

BAKU: Extreme heat ruined the pineapples on Esther Penunia's small farm in the Philippines this year. While it wasn’t a catastrophe for her, since she doesn't rely on the farm for income, she worries about millions of small farmers in her region who depend on rice paddies, coconut groves, and vegetable patches, all increasingly threatened by climate change.

This concern is why Penunia, secretary general of the Asian Farmers Association, hopes this year’s United Nations climate summit will allocate funds to agriculture and the smallholder farmers who feed much of the world.

“You don’t help small farmers, where will you get your food?" Penunia asks. "Who will farm for you? Who will catch the fish, get the honey, or plant your vegetables?”

Many countries, particularly in the Global South, require funding to recover after typhoons destroy fields, insure farmers against worsening droughts, and prepare for a hotter climate with better seeds, fertilizers, and water infrastructure. However, there’s a massive gap between the $1 trillion poorer countries need for climate action and what wealthier nations are willing to provide, according to World Resources Institute experts.

Any deal reached will need to stretch the available funds. There’s ongoing debate about how much money should go toward agriculture versus reducing fossil fuel emissions.