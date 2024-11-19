Foreign governments criticize Hong Kong’s sentencing of 45 activists. Beijing defends it

HONG KONG: Forty-five prominent activists in Hong Kong were sentenced to jail for up to 10 years on Tuesday, sparking criticism from foreign governments and rights groups, but Beijing defended the decisions.

The democracy advocates were among 47 people charged under a Beijing-imposed national security law in 2021 for their involvement in an unofficial primary election to pick opposition candidates. In the city’s biggest national security case to date, they were accused of agreeing to veto government-proposed budgets indiscriminately after potentially securing a legislative majority to force a dissolution of the legislature and then the ouster of the city’s leader.

The case involved pro-democracy figures across the spectrum. Thirty-one of them pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy to commit subversion. Fourteen others were convicted following a long trial. Two were acquitted.

Australia

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said her government was “gravely concerned” by the sentences for Australian citizen Gordon Ng and the other activists. Wong said Australia has expressed strong objections to the Chinese and Hong Kong authorities over the continuing broad application of national security legislation.

Beijing

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said no one should be allowed to use democracy as a pretext to engage in unlawful activities and escape justice. Lin said certain Western countries ignored the fact that they maintain their own national security through judicial procedures, but unreasonably criticize Hong Kong courts for “fairly implementing” the security law.

“This severely violates and tramples on the spirit of the rule of law,” he said at a press briefing.

He added Beijing firmly opposes certain Western countries’ interference in China’s internal affairs and their attempts to smear Hong Kong’s rule of law.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s Security Minister Chris Tang said the sentences reflected the severity of the offenses. Tang said national security helps safeguard the city’s prosperity, so his government will take any violation of the law seriously.

“Different people may have different judgments about whether the sentencing is appropriate. But I think the important point is the rule of law,” he said in a press briefing.