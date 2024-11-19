G20 summit calls for increased aid to Gaza, global hunger action, and UN security council reform

Condemnation of Wars, Calls for Peace, but Without Casting Blame

Taking place just over a year after the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, the declaration referred to the “catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and the escalation in Lebanon,” stressing the urgent need to expand humanitarian assistance and better protect civilians.

“Affirming the Palestinian right to self-determination, we reiterate our unwavering commitment to the vision of the two-state solution, where Israel and a Palestinian State live side by side in peace,” it said.

It did not mention Israel’s suffering or the 100 or so hostages still held by Hamas. Israel isn’t a G20 member. The war has so far killed more than 43,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to local health officials, and more than 3,500 people in Lebanon following Israel’s offensive against Hezbollah, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

The omission of Israel's distress appeared to run contrary to U.S. President Joe Biden’s consistent backing of Israel's right to defend itself. Biden always notes this in public, even when speaking about the deprivation of Palestinians. During a meeting with G20 leaders before the declaration was finalized, Biden expressed his view that Hamas is solely to blame for the war and called on fellow leaders to “increase the pressure on Hamas” to accept a ceasefire deal.

Biden's decision to ease restrictions on Ukraine’s use of longer-range U.S. missiles to allow that country to strike deeper inside Russia also played into the meetings.

“The United States strongly supports Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Everyone around this table, in my view, should, as well,” Biden said during the summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not attend the meeting and instead sent his foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov. Putin has avoided such summits after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant that obliges member states to arrest him.

The G20 declaration highlighted the human suffering in Ukraine while calling for peace, without naming Russia.

“The declaration avoids pointing the finger at the culprits,” said Paulo Velasco, an international relations professor at the State University of Rio de Janeiro. “That is, it doesn’t make any critical mention of Israel or Russia, but it highlights the dramatic humanitarian situations in both cases.”

The entire declaration lacks specificity, Velasco added.

“It is very much in line with what Brazil hoped for ... but if we really analyze it carefully, it is very much a declaration of intent. It is a declaration of goodwill on various issues, but we have very few concrete, tangible measures.”