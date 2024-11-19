UK PM Starmer meets Modi in Rio, announces relaunch of free trade agreement talks

LONODN: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that trade talks with India would be relaunched in the new year, following a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil.

“Boosting economic growth is key to improving living standards for working people. A new trade deal with India will support jobs and prosperity in the UK and represent a step forward in our mission to deliver growth and opportunity across our country,” said PM Starmer.

Following Starmer and Modi's meeting, Downing Street said the UK would seek a new strategic partnership with India, including a trade agreement as well as deepening cooperation in areas such as security, education, technology and climate change.

Starmer's spokesperson said the UK was committed to negotiating a trade deal with India, one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

Modi took to social media to describe the exchange as "extremely productive."

"For India, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UK is of immense priority. In the coming years, we are eager to work closely in areas such as technology, green energy, security, innovation and technology," Modi said in a post on X.

"We also want to add strength to trade as well as cultural linkages," he added.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the bilateral meeting infused "fresh impetus to the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the UK on the sidelines of the G20 Brazil Summit in Rio. The leaders discussed various facets of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They also acknowledged the need for a balanced and mutually beneficial FTA," the MEA said in its post on X.