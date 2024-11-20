Argentina's Milei pivots to pragmatism in first talks with China's Xi after shaking up G20

Argentina has also dramatically reshaped its foreign policy in line with its hard-right allies in Italy — with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni headed to Buenos Aires on Tuesday to spend more time with Milei — and in Israel.

On Tuesday, Andrea Tenenti, a spokesperson for the U.N. peacekeeping mission operating along Lebanon's southern border, told reporters in Geneva that Argentina had decided to withdraw its peacekeepers from the force, known as UNIFIL.

He did not say why, but Israel has repeatedly requested that peacekeepers leave the area since the military's Oct. 1 invasion of southern Lebanon. Despite Israeli attacks on peacekeepers, UNIFIL has vowed to stay put and none of the other 47 troop-contributing countries has pulled out.

In the past few days, Argentine resistance to the joint G20 communiqué focused on clauses related to the taxation of the super-rich and regulation of online speech, diplomats said. Argentine delegates also sought to block language about gender equality and references to the U.N. 2030 agenda on sustainable development, which Milei has decried as socialist.

Critics in Rio saw the Argentine president as a saboteur. Supporters back home cheered Milei as a leader of the "new world disorder." Fresh off a trip to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida where he ranted against socialism and rubbed shoulders with the president-elect and tech billionaire Elon Musk, Milei initially seemed immune to such concerns in Rio.