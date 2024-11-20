India struggles with limited effectiveness of its gender responsive budgeting: UN Report

BANGKOK: India struggles with limited effectiveness of its Gender Responsive Budgeting (GRB) due to the exclusion of key programmes that benefit women and lack of sex-disaggregated data, said a new report.

The report was launched at the UN Ministerial Conference on Women Empowerment.

The report which analysed how countries in the region are placed compared to the Sustainability Development Goals (SDG) adopted in Beijing 30 years back noted the adoption of gender-responsive budgeting by Asia-Pacific countries like India demonstrates their strong commitment to ensuring the efficient allocation of resources based on the identified needs of women and girls, but there are challenges.

"India, for instance, struggles with the limited effectiveness of its GRB due to the exclusion of key programmes that benefit women and the lack of sex-disaggregated data," said the report titled "Charting New Paths for Gender Equality and Empowerment: Asia-Pacific Regional Report on Beijing + 30 Review".

"Therefore, it is advisable that the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Ministry of Finance continue to make concerted efforts to address gaps in the design and use of the Gender Budget Statement and establish stronger monitoring mechanisms to enhance the quality of GRB efforts at the sectoral level," it added.