Japan PM wins opposition backing for economic stimulus

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's new minority government won backing on Wednesday from a kingmaker opposition group for an economic stimulus package, the party's chief said.

The Liberal Democratic Party's worst election result in 15 years last month left Ishiba's ruling coalition short of a majority and needing opposition support to pass legislation.

On Wednesday the head of the smaller Democratic Party for the People (DPP) said it reached a deal to back the stimulus package drawn up by Ishiba's LDP and its junior coalition party Komeito.

The raft of measures, which are aimed at easing public anger over rising prices which contributed to October's election result, could be approved by the cabinet on Friday, media reports said.

"The new comprehensive economic stimulus measures include many items that relate to taxation reforms and the (next) government budget," DPP chief Yuichiro Tamaki posted on social media platform X.

"Your votes moved the wall that had not moved for 30 years," he said.