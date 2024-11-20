Kremlin says US 'doing everything' to prolong 'war' in Ukraine

MOSCOW: Russia on Wednesday accused the US of prolonging the "war in Ukraine" by stepping up weapons deliveries to Kyiv ahead of Donald Trump entering the White House.

The US will soon provide Ukraine with antipersonnel land mines to shore up its defences against Russian forces, a US official said late Tuesday, the latest step-up in military supplies announced by the administration of US President Joe Biden following Trump's election victory.

"If you look at the trends of the outgoing US administration, they are fully committed to continuing the war in Ukraine and are doing everything they can to do so," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Washington has sought commitments from Ukraine to use the mines on its own territory and only in areas that are not populated in order to decrease the risk they pose to civilians.

The mines are known as being "non-persistent" because they go inert after a set period of time, when their battery power runs out.