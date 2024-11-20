North Korea sent more weapons to Russia: South Korean lawmaker

SEOUL: North Korea has sent additional shipments of artillery and rocket launchers to Russia to support its war against Ukraine as its troops enter combat, a South Korean lawmaker said on Wednesday.

Seoul has accused the North of sending thousands of soldiers and container loads of weapons to Russia as military ties between the two countries have grown closer, despite rafts of sanctions on both.

The South's National Intelligence Service (NIS) "has confirmed that the North has shipped 170mm self-propelled artillery and long-range 240mm rocket launchers", Lee Seong-kweun, who serves on a parliamentary intelligence committee, said after an NIS briefing.

Pyongyang has also dispatched additional personnel to maintain and repair the new weapons, as they are not part of Russia's conventional arsenal, he added, without providing details.