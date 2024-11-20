Russia prepared to talk with Ukraine based on 'ground realities': Ambassador Denis Alipov

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Russian envoy to India Denis Alipov on Wednesday said though there was not much ground Moscow is prepared to sit and talk with Kyiv, provided there is an "acceptable basis" for it.

Making his remarks during a round table discussion, he was asked if Russia would be willing to sit across the table and talk with Ukraine to seek a resolution to this conflict. To this, the envoy said, "Frankly... don't see much ground for negotiations at the moment."

Alipov said, "What we are prepared for is to sit and talk, provided there is a basis for negotiations." The basis should include the "ground realities" in the first place, interests of Russia from the security point of view and protection of Russians within Ukraine and Ukrainian citizens of Russian origin, he said in response to a query during an interaction session here on BRICS and its potential.

Adding that the negotiations be on an acceptable basis, the Russian Ambassador remarked, whether it will be Zelenskky or some other person, this is a question.

Alipov took part in the round-table discussion on "BRICS Potential: Expanding Humanitarian, Political, and Trade-Economic Development as a Driving Force for Fostering a New World Order". The session was hosted by the Russian state-owned news agency Sputnik.