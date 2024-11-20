Suicide attack on check post kills 12 soldiers in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Twelve security personnel and six terrorists were killed as a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a joint check post in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army said on Wednesday.

The terrorists attempted to attack a joint check post in general area MaliKhel in Bannu district late on Tuesday night but their attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted by troops, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Army's media wing, said.

The suicide blast led to the collapse of a portion of the perimeter wall and damaged the adjoining infrastructure, resulting in the death of -- 2 brave sons of soil -- including 10 soldiers of the security forces and two soldiers of the Frontier Constabulary, the ISPR said.

In the ensuing fire exchange, six of them were killed too, it added.

The injured persons have been shifted to a local hospital.

A sanitisation operation was being conducted and a curfew was imposed in the area.