US vetoes Gaza ceasefire call at UN; Hamas accuses Washington of being 'directly responsible' for 'genocidal war'

The United States on Wednesday vetoed a UN Security Council push to call for a ceasefire in Gaza accusing it to be an attempt to embolden Hamas.

The resolution demanded "an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire" in Israel's war on Gaza along with "the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages."

The wording angered Israel, with a senior US official warning ahead of the vote that the resolution had "the potential only to buoy Hamas, which will have no reason to come to the negotiating table."

Israel's UN ambassador Danny Danon said "the resolution being considered by the Security Council today is nothing short of a betrayal."

"For us, it has to be a linkage between a ceasefire and the release of hostages," said Robert Wood, the deputy US ambassador to the United Nations. "It has been our principle position from the beginning and it still remains."

Palestinian militant group Hamas accused the United States of being "directly responsible" for Israel's "genocidal war" in Gaza.

"Again, the United States demonstrates that it is a direct partner in the aggression against our people, that it is a criminal, kills children and women and destroys civilian life in Gaza, and that it is directly responsible for the genocidal war and ethnic cleansing, just like the occupation (Israel)," Hamas said in a statement.

The resolution, sponsored by the 10 elected members and backed by 14 of the 15-member council also called for a "safe and unhindered entry of humanitarian assistance at scale," including in besieged northern Gaza, and denounced any attempt to starve the Palestinians.

The Palestinian delegation at the United Nations has suggested the text did not go far enough.

"Gaza's fate will haunt the world for generations to come," ambassador Riyad Mansour warned.

He said the only course of action for the Security Council is to call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire under Chapter 7 of the UN charter.

That chapter allows the council to take steps to enforce its resolutions, such as sanctions, but the latest text did not refer to this option.

Algeria’s U.N. Ambassador Amar Bendjama, the Arab representative and an elected member of the council, was sharply critical of the U.S. vote and the council’s failure to take action.

“Today’s message is clear to the Israeli occupying power: First you may continue your genocide. You may continue your collective punishment of the Palestinian people with complete impunity. In this chamber, you enjoy immunity,” he said.

Bendjama called the resolution’s defeat a missed opportunity that will have “devastating consequences for the international order.” But he vowed that the elected members will return soon with an even stronger resolution under Chapter 7 of the U.N. Charter, which is militarily enforceable – and they will not stop until the council takes action.