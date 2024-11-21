COP29: New NCQG draft delivers another “USD (X) trillion” promise frustrating developing nations

BAKU: The latest COP29 Presidency draft decision text on the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) for climate finance has once again failed to specify a concrete funding target, leaving a placeholder “USD [X] trillion” in place of an actual figure.

This has frustrated developing nations, which had hoped for a firm commitment to address their escalating needs for climate adaptation, mitigation, and loss and damage.

The NCQG, set to replace the USD 100 billion per year commitment under the Paris Agreement, is critical to scaling up financial support from developed to developing countries post-2025.

Developing countries, which are disproportionately impacted by climate change, have repeatedly spoken about the need to bridge the growing finance gap. Their demands for trillions of dollars in annual support have been met with reluctance from developed nations.

“There is a clear obligation for developed countries to support poorer countries, but up to now, we don’t seem to have a figure,” said Ali Mohamed, chair of the African Group of Negotiators.

The draft offers two competing options for the NCQG. The first proposes a goal of “[X] trillion dollars annually” from 2025 to 2035, focusing on non-debt-inducing mechanisms such as grants. This proposal also suggests burden-sharing among developed countries, based on historical emissions and GDP per capita. However, its reliance on a placeholder figure suggests the lack of consensus on the scale of funding required.