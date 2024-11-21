Former Pak PM Imran Khan arrested in protest case hours after bail in second Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: The chances for the release of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan vanished after he was arrested in a protest case hours after getting bail in a case of alleged corruption, a media report said on Thursday.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted him bail in the second Toshakhana case related to the purchase of an expensive Bulgari jewellery set at a throwaway price, igniting hopes of his release.

However, hours later, Rawalpindi police arrested him late at night in connection with a case registered at New Town Police Station on terrorism and other charges.

The police alleged that Khan, while imprisoned in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, had called for a protest in Rawalpindi on September 28.

Dawn newspaper quoted a police spokesperson as saying that Khan had been detained in the case filed on September 28 and a team has been tasked to probe the charges.

The charges include violations of the Anti-Terrorism Act, defying the government ban on public gatherings, obstructing police duty, damaging police vehicles and endangering public safety.

Even before the formal arrest in the case, federal information minister Atta Tarar doused the idea of his release by saying that Khan was wanted in eight cases related to May 9, 2023 violence and should secure bail before being set free from jail.

Dawn reported that Khan needs to secure bail in nearly two dozen other cases registered across Lahore, Rawalpindi and Islamabad before being released.

According to Islamabad police, at least 62 cases were registered against Khan in various police stations of the capital while his PTI party said that another 54 cases were registered in Punjab province.

Meanwhile, an accountability court on Wednesday held a hearing on the GBP 190 million case at the Adiala Jail and was informed that Khan and Bushra Bibi have yet to submit responses to the questionnaires issued to them.

The court granted Bibi's request for an exemption from court appearance on medical grounds and adjourned the hearing till November 22.

Separately, the Lahore High Court dismissed a plea by Khan's sister, Noreen Niazi, seeking bail for her brother in all cases against him in Punjab and Islamabad.

An assistant attorney general presented a report to the court, stating that 62 cases had been registered against Khan by the Islamabad police.

After going through the report, Justice Farooq Haider turned down the request, observing that bail petitions must be filed personally by the suspect.

Dozens of cases have been registered against Khan since losing power in April 2022.

His party maintained that all cases were politically motivated.