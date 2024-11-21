Matt Gaetz withdraws his name from consideration as Trump’s attorney general

WASHINGTON: Right-wing firebrand Matt Gaetz on Thursday pulled out of the confirmation process to become US attorney general, pitching Donald Trump's incoming administration into fresh turmoil.

Trump had picked loyalist Gaetz for the top legal position, but his candidacy was embroiled in allegations of sexual misconduct and lacked support from his own Republican Party.

Gaetz was one of Trump's several eye-catching selections, including Fox News host Pete Hegseth as defense secretary, vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary and billionaire Elon Musk to head a government cost-cutting unit.

A congressional panel had been investigating alleged illegal activity by Gaetz, including sexual contact with a 17-year-old girl -- which he denies -- as well as drug use and misappropriating campaign funds.

He faced an uphill battle to win confirmation in the Senate, as Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance chose their team ahead of moving into the White House on January 20.

"I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday," Gaetz said on X. "While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition."