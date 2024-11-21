Russian spokeswoman told not to comment on Ukraine missile strike live on air

MOSCOW: Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova received a phone call during a live press briefing on Thursday telling her not to comment on reports of a ballistic missile strike on Ukraine, video showed.

The hot mic moment came after Ukraine accused Russia of firing an intercontinental ballistic missile at the city of Dnipro, in what Russian military bloggers speculated was an attack on aerospace manufacturer Pivdenmash -- previously known as Yuzhmash.

"Masha," an unknown male voice on the phone said, addressing Zakharova using a diminutive form of her first name.

"On the 'Yuzhmash' ballistic missile strike that the Westerners have started talking about, we are not commenting at all," the voice added.