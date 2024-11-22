World

Indian student in US accidentally shoots himself during birthday celebration

Reddy, a Master’s student at Kansas State University, accidentally discharged a hunting rifle he had recently purchased while cleaning it
Aryan Reddy
Aryan Reddy(X- formerly Twitter)
Online Desk
Updated on
1 min read

Aryan Reddy, a 23-year-old Indian student, died in a tragic accident on November 13 while celebrating his birthday in Atlanta.

Reddy, a Master’s student at Kansas State University, accidentally discharged a hunting rifle he had recently purchased while cleaning it, reported NDTV. Upon hearing the gunshot, his friends rushed to the room and found him lying in a pool of blood, officials said.

Originally from Sairam Nagar in Telangana, Reddy had recently obtained a hunting licence in the US.

Upon hearing the gunshot, Reddy's friends rushed to his room and found him lying in a pool of blood, officials said. They immediately took him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, according to NDTV.

Reddy's family was originally from Telangana's Bhuvanagiri district but they currently reside in the Uppal district.

Aryan Reddy

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com