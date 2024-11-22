Indian student in US accidentally shoots himself during birthday celebration

Aryan Reddy, a 23-year-old Indian student, died in a tragic accident on November 13 while celebrating his birthday in Atlanta.

Reddy, a Master’s student at Kansas State University, accidentally discharged a hunting rifle he had recently purchased while cleaning it, reported NDTV. Upon hearing the gunshot, his friends rushed to the room and found him lying in a pool of blood, officials said.

Originally from Sairam Nagar in Telangana, Reddy had recently obtained a hunting licence in the US.

