Russia gave North Korea anti-air missiles in exchange for troops: Seoul security chief

SEOUL: Russia gave North Korea anti-air missiles in exchange for deploying troops to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, Seoul's top security advisor said Friday.

The United States and South Korea have accused the nuclear-armed North of sending more than 10,000 soldiers to help Russia fight Ukraine, with experts saying Kim Jong Un was eager to gain advanced technology, and battle experience for his troops, in return.

Asked what Seoul believes Pyongyang has received for the troops, top security advisor Shin Won-sik said: "It has been identified that equipment and anti-aircraft missiles aimed at reinforcing Pyonyang's vulnerable air defense system have been delivered to North Korea."