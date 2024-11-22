Under pressure, Canada denies media reports linking Nijjar killing to PM Modi, NSA Doval

OTTAWA (Canada): Days after India strongly objected to a report in the Canada-based Globe and Mail newspaper that attempted to draw a connection between the death of NIA-designated terrorist Hardeep Nijjar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Canada has officially denied the reports.

Nathalie G Drouin, the Deputy Clerk of the Privy Council and National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister, in the statement issued by the Privy Council Office said, "On October 14th, because of a significant and ongoing threat to public safety, the RCMP and officials took the extraordinary step of making public accusations of serious criminal activity in Canada perpetrated by agents of the Government of India".