MEA trashes Canada report on Nijjar murder plot, calls it ‘ludicrous’

NEW DELHI: India has rubbished Canadian media reports suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aware of the plot to kill Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

“We do not normally comment on media reports. However, such ludicrous statements made to a newspaper purportedly by a Canadian government source should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve. Smear campaigns like this only further damage our already strained ties,” said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesman Randhir Jaiswal on Wednesday.

Jaiswal’s statement came in respone to a report that appeared in Canadian newspaper — Globe and Mail — quoting a government source that it’s not possible that PM Modi was not “aware of the targeted killing”. The report alleges that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, too, were kept in the loop.