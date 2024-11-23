COP29: Series of leaked draft text on climate finance fueling fire

BAKU: A series of leaked draft texts on the new climate finance goal, referred to as NCQG, is adding fuel to the fire as the developing countries are seeing it as provocative and an 'insult'.

The latest draft was leaked at 3 pm and the UNFCCC website said the closing plenary was scheduled for 6 pm. The quantum of finance was pegged at $300 billion, a meagre increase of $50 billion from the previous $250 billion.

Many argue that this falls drastically short of the support needed to address the escalating impacts of climate change, as laid out in Article 9 of the Paris Agreement. With the costs of mitigation and adaptation for developing nations projected between $5.1 and $6.8 trillion by 2030, the proposed funding remains a fraction of the required amount.