Bangladesh seeks to review major energy projects including one with India's Adani Group

DHAKA: A review committee formed by Bangladesh's interim government on Sunday recommended engaging an investigation agency to examine power agreements signed by the regime of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This includes agreements with various business groups, notably one with India's Adani Group.

The National Review Committee on the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources has recommended the appointment of a reputed legal and investigation agency to review the major power production agreements signed during the autocratic regime of Sheikh Hasina from 2009 to 2024, an official statement said.

The statement, issued by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's office, said the committee was currently reviewing seven major energy and power projects, including the Adani (Godda) BIFPCL 1234.4 MW coal-fired plant, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Power Limited.