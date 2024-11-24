Elon Musk praises India for counting 640 million votes in a day, slams California's slow process

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, on Saturday, praised India’s electoral system for its remarkable ability to deliver results in a single day. Musk’s comments came as a response to an X post that shared a news article with the headline, “How India Counted 640 Million Votes in a Day.”

The post, which also carried the caption, “Meanwhile in India, where cheating isn’t the primary goal of their elections,” prompted Musk to take to social media with his thoughts.

India’s rapid vote counting

Musk’s response was sharp, quoting and stating, “India counted 640 million votes in 1 day. California is still counting votes.” His remark was a clear jab at the delayed election results in California, drawing attention to the contrasting speed of vote counting between India and the US state.