Far right hopes for breakthrough in Romania presidential vote

BUCHAREST: Romanians vote on Sunday in the first round of a presidential election amid rampant inflation that could favour far-right leader George Simion.

The vote will kick off two weeks of elections in Romania, including a parliamentary vote and a December 8 presidential run-off.

Among the 13 presidential hopefuls, social democrat Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu is polling about 25 percent, followed by AUR party leader Simion on 15-19 percent.

"I'm really afraid we'll end up with Simion in the second round," 36-year-old IT worker Oana Diaconu told AFP in Bucharest, expressing concern about the far-right leader's unpredictable nature and attacks on the European Union.

Simion, 38, is staking a claim in the poor NATO member country as far-right parties across Europe notch up electoral successes.

Polling stations open at 7:00 am (0500 GMT) and close at 9:00 pm, with exit polls expected shortly after.

Big Trump fan

According to experts, the stakes are high in the race to replace President Klaus Iohannis, a liberal and staunch Ukraine ally, who has held the largely ceremonial post since 2014.

Romania, which borders Ukraine, has gained in importance since Moscow invaded its neighbour in 2022.