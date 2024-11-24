Gunmen in Southeast Mexico open fire in a bar, killing six and injuring five as violence spirals

SAN JUAN: Gunmen opened fire early Sunday at a bar in southeastern Mexico, killing six people and injuring at least five others, according to local media reports.

The attack occurred in the coastal province of Tabasco, which has been grappling with a recent surge in violence.

Public Safety Secretary Omar García Harfuch stated on X (formerly Twitter) that the shooting took place in Villahermosa. He also noted that federal authorities are collaborating with local officials to investigate and address the crime.

No arrests have been reported, and the motive for the shooting remains unclear. Videos circulating on social media depict people fleeing the bar while some survivors stayed behind to assist the victims as police arrived.

Sunday’s attack adds to the wave of violent incidents that have escalated as a new president takes office amid widespread unrest.

Earlier this month, another shooting occurred at a bar in central Mexico, claiming the lives of 10 people and injuring 13. That attack took place in the historic city center of Querétaro, a region that had until recently been relatively insulated from the violence plaguing neighboring states like Guerrero.