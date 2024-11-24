Somalia government says 24 people died after two boats capsized in Indian Ocean

MOGADISHU: Twenty-four people died after two boats capsized off the Madagascar coast in the Indian Ocean, Somalia's government said on Sunday.

Somalia’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi said 46 people were rescued.

“We are working tirelessly to ensure the survivors are brought back home safely and provided with the necessary care,” he said.

Most of the passengers were young Somalis, and their intended destination remains unclear. Many young Somalis embark every year on dangerous journeys in search of better opportunities abroad.