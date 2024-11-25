Israeli ambassador to US says Hezbollah ceasefire deal could come 'within days'

Among the issues that remain is an Israeli demand to reserve the right to act should Hezbollah violate its obligations under the emerging deal. The deal seeks to push Hezbollah and Israeli troops out of southern Lebanon.

Israel accuses Hezbollah of not adhering to a U.N. resolution that ended the 2006 war between the sides that made similar provisions, and Israel has concerns that Hezbollah could stage a Hamas-style cross-border attack from southern Lebanon if it maintains a heavy presence there. Lebanon says Israel also violated the 2006 resolution.

Lebanon complains about military jets and naval ships entering Lebanese territory even when there is no active conflict. It is not clear whether Lebanon would agree to the demand.