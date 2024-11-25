World

Israeli ambassador to US says Hezbollah ceasefire deal could come 'within days'

Ambassador Mike Herzog told Israeli Army Radio on Monday there remain 'points to finalize” and any deal requires agreement from the government. But he said “we are close to a deal” and “it can happen within days.'
Bulldozers remove the rubble of a destroyed building that was hit Sunday night in an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.AP
The Israeli ambassador to Washington says a ceasefire deal to end fighting between Israel and Lebanon-based Hezbollah militants could be reached “within days.”

Ambassador Mike Herzog told Israeli Army Radio on Monday there remain “points to finalize” and any deal requires agreement from the government. But he said “we are close to a deal” and “it can happen within days.”

Israeli officials said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security Cabinet is set to convene on Tuesday to discuss a proposed ceasefire.

Among the issues that remain is an Israeli demand to reserve the right to act should Hezbollah violate its obligations under the emerging deal. The deal seeks to push Hezbollah and Israeli troops out of southern Lebanon.

Israel accuses Hezbollah of not adhering to a U.N. resolution that ended the 2006 war between the sides that made similar provisions, and Israel has concerns that Hezbollah could stage a Hamas-style cross-border attack from southern Lebanon if it maintains a heavy presence there. Lebanon says Israel also violated the 2006 resolution.

Lebanon complains about military jets and naval ships entering Lebanese territory even when there is no active conflict. It is not clear whether Lebanon would agree to the demand.

The optimism surrounding a deal comes after a top U.S. envoy held talks between the sides last week in a bid to clinch a deal.

Hezbollah began attacking Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, a day after Hamas’ raid on southern Israel, setting off more than a year of fighting. That escalated into all-out war in September with massive Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon and later an Israeli ground incursion into the country’s south.

Hezbollah has fired thousands of rockets into Israeli cities and towns, including some 250 on Sunday.

