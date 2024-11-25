Namibia may elect its first-ever female president in elections this week

OSHAKATI: Namibia's Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah could become the country’s first female president if she wins the presidential election Wednesday.

At least 1.4 million people, or about half of the population, have registered to vote in the elections, with 15 political parties running for president and seats in the National Assembly.

Results from special early polls held for Namibia 's foreign missions, seamen and security services announced by the Electoral Commission of Namibia this month indicate Nandi-Ndaitwah and her party, the South West Africa People’s Organization, or SWAPO, are in the lead.

SWAPO has governed the southwest African country since its independence from South Africa's apartheid minority government in 1990.

But in 2019, the party lost its two-thirds majority in the National Assembly for the first time since 1994. Its dismal electoral performance has been widely attributed to allegations of corruption and money laundering in the Namibian fishing industry. Two cabinet ministers were arrested, and businessmen connected to the ministers were also convicted and imprisoned.

Political analyst Henning Melber, a professor at the University of Pretoria and the University of the Free State, believes SWAPO and Nandi-Ndaitwah must take the 2019 election results as a warning even though they appear favored to win the elections.

Melber said the party needs to attract support from younger voters who do not feel a link to the party's history of liberation struggles — a challenge also shared by Africa's other former liberation movements, such as South Africa's African National Congress.

“It looks like there is no way back to regain such dominance. The process of erosion of legitimacy as a former liberation movement has advanced too much," he said.

He added that the “born-frees” — a term for children born after their country's liberation — will not vote based on emotions like the older generations did, but will do so based on delivery and governance.