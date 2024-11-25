Number of children recruited by Haiti gangs soars by 70 per cent: UNICEF

SAN JUAN: Gangs in Haiti are recruiting children at unprecedented levels, with the number of minors targeted soaring by 70% in the past year, according to a report released Monday by UNICEF.

Currently, between 30% to 50% of all gang members in the violence-wracked country are children, according to the U.N.

“This is a very concerning trend,” said Geeta Narayan, UNICEF’s representative in Haiti.

The increase comes as poverty deepens and violence increases amid political instability, with gangs that control 85% of Port-au-Prince attacking once peaceful communities in a push to assume total control of the capital.

Young boys are often used as informers “because they’re invisible and not seen as a threat,” Narayan said in a phone interview from Haiti. Some are given weapons and forced to participate in attacks.

Girls, meanwhile, are forced to cook, clean and even used as so-called “wives” for gang members.

“They’re not doing this voluntarily,” Narayan said. “Even when they are armed with weapons, the child here is the victim.”

Easy prey

In a country where more than 60% of the population lives on less than $4 a day and hundreds of thousands of Haitians are starving or nearing starvation, recruiting children is often easy.

One minor who was in a gang said he was paid $33 every Saturday, while another said he was paid thousands of dollars in his first month in a gang operation, according to a U.N. Security Council report.

“Children and families are becoming increasingly desperate in some cases because of the extreme poverty,” Narayan said.

If children refuse to join a gang, gunmen often threaten them or their families or simply abduct them.

Gangs also prey on children who are separated from their families after they are deported from the Dominican Republic, which shares a border with Haiti on the island of Hispaniola.

“Those children are increasingly the ones targeted,” Narayan said.