UN chief slams 'landmine threat' days after US decision to supply Ukraine

SIEM REAP: The UN Secretary-General on Monday slammed the "renewed threat" of anti-personnel landmines, days after the United States said it would supply the weapons to Ukrainian forces battling Russia's invasion.

In remarks sent to a conference in Cambodia to review progress on the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Treaty, UN chief Antonio Guterres hailed the work of clearing and destroying landmines across the world.

"But the threat remains. This includes the renewed use of anti-personnel mines by some of the Parties to the Convention, as well as some Parties falling behind in their commitments to destroy these weapons," he said in the statement.

He called on the 164 signatories -- which include Ukraine but not Russia or the United States -- to "meet their obligations and ensure compliance to the Convention".

Guterres' remarks were delivered by UN Under-Secretary General Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana.

AFP has contacted her office and a spokesman for Guterres to ask if the remarks were directed specifically at Ukraine.

The Ukrainian team at the conference did not respond to AFP questions about the US landmine supplies.

Washington's announcement last week that it would send anti-personnel landmines to Kyiv was immediately criticised by human rights campaigners.