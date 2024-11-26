Pakistan violence: Imran Khan asks supporters to 'fight till last ball and not retreat'; Six security men killed

ISLAMABAD: Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's supporters, demanding his release from prison, reached the heart of Pakistan's capital on Tuesday after battling police in clashes that killed six security personnel and injured dozens.

TV channels showed footage of Khan's supporters facing tear gas and climbing on the shipping containers placed on the roads leading to D-Chowk, which is located close to several important government buildings: the Presidency, the PM Office, the Parliament, and the Supreme Court.

The former prime minister on Tuesday evening asked his supporters who camped in Islamabad to "fight till the last ball and do not retreat".

"I salute the people of Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers who are standing up for their rights, participating in peaceful protests, and boldly confronting the mafia imposed on our country to demand true freedom and justice," Khan said in a message from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail where he has been incarcerated since August 2023 in multiple cases.

"To my team, my message is clear: Fight till the last ball. We will not back down until our demands are fully met," he said, urging those who haven't yet joined the protest march to reach D-Chowk in Islamabad for a peaceful protest and not leave till their demands are met.