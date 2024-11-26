UK Supreme Court hears case on definition of 'woman'

LONDON: The UK Supreme Court on Tuesday began considering a lengthy dispute between campaigners and the Scottish government on the definition of "woman" in law.

The case brought by the "For Women Scotland" campaign group, which believes that sex is biologically immutable, could have widespread implications on highly charged issues surrounding trans rights and how the UK defines gender and sex.

It could also have consequences for the country's gender-recognition process and access to single-sex spaces for trans people.

The campaigners say the definitions of "woman" in the UK's 2010 Equality Act and the Gender Recognition Act 2004 are incompatible.

The 2010 Equality Act protects characteristics including sex, gender and gender reassignment against discrimination, and defines a woman as a "female of any age".

Under the 2004 act, a gender recognition certificate (GRC) allows trans people to legally change their gender to identify as a man or a woman.

The UK's top court is being asked to consider whether someone who has transitioned to a female is considered and protected as a woman under the Equality Act.