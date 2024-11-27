Hamas says 'ready' for Gaza truce after Lebanon ceasefire

GAZA: Hamas is ready to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, a senior official in the Palestinian Islamist group said Wednesday, hailing the ceasefire that took hold in Lebanon.

"We have informed mediators in Egypt, Qatar and Turkey that Hamas is ready for a ceasefire agreement and a serious deal to exchange prisoners," the official told AFP, however accusing Israel of obstructing a deal.

In a statement released later Wednesday, Hamas said "the enemy's acceptance of the agreement with Lebanon without achieving its preconditions marks a significant milestone in shattering (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu's illusions of reshaping the Middle East through force".