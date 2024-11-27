Who is Jay Bhattacharya, the Indian-American chosen by Trump to lead US's top health research agency

US President-elect Donald Trump has chosen health economist Dr Jay Bhattacharya to lead the National Institute of Health, the country's top health research and funding institution.

Trump, in a statement, said that Bhattacharya, the 56-year-old physician and professor at Stanford University School of Medicine, will work closely with Trump's another high profile pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, Robert F Kennedy Jr.

With this, Bhattacharya becomes the first Indian-American to be nominated by Trump for a top administrative position. Jayanta Bhattacharya, who was born in Kolkata, moved to the United States for higher education. He earned a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts in 1990, followed by a Doctor of Medicine (MD) in 1997, and a PhD in Economics in 2000, all from Stanford University.

Earlier, Trump picked Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy to lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency along with Tesla owner Elon Musk. However, that is a voluntary position and does not need confirmation from the US Senate.

With a USD 48 billion budget and 27 distinct institutes and centres, each with its own research goal and concentrating on various ailments including diabetes and cancer, Dr Bhattacharya would be heading the world's top medical research body, if the Senate confirms his appointment.

Bhattacharya is widely known for his work on public health, particularly in relation to health policy, ageing and infectious diseases.