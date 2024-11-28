Indian-origin man arrested in connection with multiple rape cases in Canada

CHANDIGARH: The Canadian Police has arrested a Punjabi-origin man on charges of abduction and rape of three women.

The accused has been identified as Arshdeep Singh, a 22-year-old man from Brampton. He was charged with kidnapping, sexual assault and robbery.

The women were waiting for bus at the local bus stop when Arhsdeep approached them on the pretext of offering them lift in his car and sexually assaulted them.

The Peel Regional Police in a statement said that on November 8 at approximately 7 am, a woman was waiting at a bus stop in the area of countryside drive and Bramalea Road in the city of Brampton when a black 4-door sedan approached the victim. The driver, purported to be a rideshare operator, drove the woman to the area of Highway 27 and nashville road in the city of Vaughan and sexually assaulted her.

The second incident occurred the same day. The third incident was reported on November 16.

The suspect spoke Punjabi to the victims in all the three incidents.

The police said that the investigators believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone with any information to contact investigators of the Special Victims Unit.