US Trade Commission launches antitrust probe into Microsoft over cloud, cybersecurity, AI practices

The US Federal Trade Commission has launched a broad antitrust investigation into Microsoft, including its cloud computing, software licensing, cybersecurity offerings and AI products, a source related to the matter said.

The FTC aims to investigate claims that the software giant is using its dominance in abusing the market power by imposing licensing terms to not allow customers to move their data from its cloud service, Azure, to other competitive platforms. The agency is also looking at practices related to cybersecurity and AI products.

Rival cybersecurity and authentication firms claimed that Microsoft's license terms and software bundles with cloud services make it more difficult for them to compete.

FTC antitrust lawyers are set to meet with Microsoft competitors to gather more information on the tech giant's business practices.