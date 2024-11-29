Russian defence minister visits North Korea for talks with military, political leaders

SEOUL: Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov arrived in North Korea on Friday for talks with North Korean military and political leaders as the countries deepen their cooperation over Russia's war in Ukraine.

Russia's Defense Ministry didn't say whom Belousov would meet or the purpose of the talks when announcing the visit, and North Korean state media didn't immediately confirm it.

Belousov, a former economist, replaced Sergei Shoigu as defence minister in May after Russian President Vladimir Putin started a fifth term in power.

Photos released by the Defense Ministry showed Belousov walking alongside North Korean Defense Minister No Kwang Chol on a red carpet at a Pyongyang airport. North Korean military officials were seen clapping under a banner that read, "Complete support and solidarity with the fighting Russian army and people."

Belousov noted after his arrival that military cooperation between the countries is expanding. He applauded a strategic partnership agreement signed by Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un following their June meeting in Pyongyang, which he said is aimed at reducing tensions by maintaining a "balance of power" in the region and lowering the risk of war, including with nuclear weapons.

The June meeting demonstrated the "highest level of mutual trust" between the leaders, Belousov said, and "also the mutual desire of our countries to further expand mutually beneficial cooperation in a complex international environment."