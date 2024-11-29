Ukrainian energy workers carry out repairs despite Russia's pounding of the country's power grid

On a bright winter day, workers at a Ukrainian thermal power plant repair its heavily damaged equipment as drops of water from melted snow leak through gaping holes in its battered roof.

Several weeks earlier, the facility was targeted by a Russian air attack that left scorch marks, shrapnel scars on the walls, and missile fragments scattered across the production floor.

"This is our life now. Workers at a thermal power plant that's supposed to produce electricity are walking on frozen floors and using firewood to keep warm," Oleksandr, 52, head of the Production Management Department, told The Associated Press. He spoke on condition that only his first name be used citing security concerns.

Repeated Russian strikes on infrastructure have seriously impacted Ukraine's energy sector often resulting in rolling blackouts across the country. On Thursday, Moscow launched another large-scale air attack. Ukrainian authorities said nearly 200 drones and missiles targeted infrastructure, disrupting power supply to more than a million people.

The scale of the ongoing work to fix the sector is huge. Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, the G7 and other allied countries have allocated more than USD 4 billion in energy assistance to Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in September.