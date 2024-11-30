17 terrorists killed in helicopter gunship strikes in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR: Seventeen terrorists were killed on Friday in two separate operations conducted by Pakistani security forces in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Helicopter gunships targeted their hideouts during the intelligence-based operations in the Bannu and North Waziristan districts, security sources reported.

In the Baka Khel area of Bannu district, 12 terrorists affiliated with the Hafiz Gulbahadur group were eliminated when helicopter gunships struck their compound.