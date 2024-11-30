17 terrorists killed in helicopter gunship strikes in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR: Seventeen terrorists were killed on Friday in two separate operations conducted by Pakistani security forces in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Helicopter gunships targeted their hideouts during the intelligence-based operations in the Bannu and North Waziristan districts, security sources reported.
In the Baka Khel area of Bannu district, 12 terrorists affiliated with the Hafiz Gulbahadur group were eliminated when helicopter gunships struck their compound.
In a second operation conducted in the Hasso Khel area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan, five militants were killed.
A significant cache of weapons and ammunition was seized from the militants, according to the sources. Security forces also released images of the neutralised terrorists.
The operations come in response to a fresh wave of attacks targeting security personnel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's southern districts. Reinforcements have been dispatched to support the ongoing operations, the sources added.