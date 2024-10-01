80-year-old makes history as Miss Universe Korea's oldest contestant

An 80-year-old South Korean model, Choi Soon-hwa, has made headlines by becoming the oldest contestant in the Miss Universe Korea pageant. With her white hair and vibrant spirit, she stands out among her much younger competitors, determined to show that age is just a number.

Born in 1943, nearly a decade before the inaugural Miss Universe pageant in 1952, Ms. Choi aims to make history if she wins and represents South Korea at the Miss Universe final in Mexico this November. She will compete against 31 other women for the crown on Monday.

Despite her age, Ms. Choi is confident and eager for the upcoming contest. "I want to stun the world, like, 'How is an 80-year-old lady so healthy? How did she maintain that body? What's your diet?'" reported CNN.

Her participation follows the Miss Universe Organisation's decision to lift the upper age limit, previously set at 28. “Now that the age restriction has been lifted, I said, 'I should give it a try,'" she noted.

According to the report by NDTV Ms. Choi's journey into pageantry comes after a successful career in modeling. Facing financial challenges in her 50s, she worked as a hospital carer before deciding to pursue modeling at age 72. Encouraged by a patient, she began training and made her runway debut at Seoul Fashion Week at 74. Since then, she has graced the pages of magazines like Harper's Bazaar and Elle, and appeared in commercials for well-known South Korean brands.

"Becoming a model was like opening a door to a new path for me," Ms. Choi said.

The Miss Universe Korea pageant, scheduled for Monday, will feature various performances, with Ms. Choi participating in a singing contest. The competition will be judged on both outer and inner beauty, and online voting will also play a role in the final decision.

If she wins, Choi Soon-hwa would not only make history as the oldest contestant in the Miss Universe Korea pageant but could also become the oldest competitor ever in the global Miss Universe pageant.