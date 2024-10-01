Anger meets tear gas as Nigeria hardship protests fizzle out

LAGOS: Rallies over economic hardship struggled to build momentum in Nigeria on Tuesday as the country battles its worst economic crisis in a generation.

Police fired tear gas to break up small crowds in the capital Abuja, while turnout was low across the country.

Dubbed the "National Day of Survival," the demonstrations followed larger rallies in August, when security forces killed at least 21 protesters in a nationwide crackdown, according to Amnesty International.

After coming to power last year, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu brought in reforms billed as a way to revive the economy and attract foreign investment.

But Nigerians have seen fuel prices soar and inflation hit a three-decade high since Tinubu ended a fuel subsidy and floated the naira currency.

The demonstrators on Tuesday called for an "end to hunger and misery" and lower fuel, electricity and food prices, as well as the release of protesters arrested in August.

'Are we not suffering?'

In Abuja, AFP journalists saw police firing volleys of teargas canisters at a crowd of around 50 peaceful protesters near Utako market.

"Why are they firing?" said Moses, 39, a driver working at the market. "Are the protesters not telling the truth? Are we not hungry, are we not suffering?"

"I'm angry. It's unfair -- they do violence on you and there is nothing you can do about it. We are helpless."

The October 1 rally took place as Nigeria marks its 64th anniversary of independence from British colonial rule.

In an address to the nation, the president said that "since independence, our nation has survived many crises and upheavals."

"I am deeply aware of the struggles many of you face in these challenging times," Tinubu said.

"Once again, I plead for your patience as the reforms we are implementing show positive signs, and we are beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel."

Rex Elanu, a chicken farmer and activist at the protest in Abuja, has seen the price of poultry feed soar under Tinubu.

"It's a failed state, we must be sincere with ourselves," the 39-year-old said.

He called for the president to address hunger and insecurity, and said he was frustrated the demands of the #EndbadGovernance protesters in August weren't met.

"Sometimes I feel hopeless -- but not everybody is going to stay quiet and docile," he said.

The hunger is too much

Turnout was lower than at the August rallies. There was calm in the northern city Kano, which previously saw intense clashes.

In the economic hub Lagos, hundreds of demonstrators gathered under the Ikeja bridge and marched to the headquarters of the Lagos State government.

The demonstration ended peacefully under a heavy security presence. "As Nigerian people, we are not surviving. We are hungry. The hunger is too much," said Lagos protest leader Hassan Taiwo.

"We are demanding that all the policies that have led to this hunger must be removed."