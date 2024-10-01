Israel begins ground offensive against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon

BEIRUT: The Israeli military said Tuesday that troops have started 'ground raids' in villages in southern Lebanon, after militant group Hezbollah said it had targeted 'enemy soldier' at the countries' border.

A Lebanese security official said Israel had also conducted at least six strikes on south Beirut, while Syrian state media reported deadly strikes around the capital Damascus.

Despite international calls for de-escalation, Israel has vowed to keep fighting Iran-backed Hezbollah and declared a military zone in parts of its border with Lebanon.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant warned the battle was not over, even after a massive strike on Beirut that killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on Friday, dealing the group a seismic blow.

Israel's military said troops, backed by airstrikes and artillery, launched ground raids targeting Hezbollah 'in villages close to the border'.

The targets "pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel", the military said.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin late Monday gave Washington's backing to Israel "dismantling attack infrastructure along the border".

Hezbollah has said it is "ready if Israel decides to enter by land".