Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida steps down to make way for likely successor Shigeru Ishiba

TOKYO: Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida resigned with his cabinet on Tuesday, paving the way for his likely successor Shigeru Ishiba to take office.

Kishida is leaving his office after taking charge in 2021, so his party can have a fresh leader after his government was dogged by scandals. Ishiba plans to call a parliamentary election for October 27 after he is formally chosen as prime minister later in the day.

“I believe it is important to have the new administration get the public’s judgment as soon as possible,” Ishiba said Monday in announcing his plan to call a snap election. Opposition parties criticized Ishiba for allowing only a short period of time for his policies to be examined and discussed in parliament before the national election.