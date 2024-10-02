Painting found by junk dealer in cellar identified as original picasso, experts claim

A painting discovered by a junk dealer in the cellar of a home in Capri is being hailed as an original portrait by Pablo Picasso, according to Italian experts. The dealer, Luigi Lo Rosso, found the artwork in 1962, but it was often dismissed by his wife as “horrible” reported The Guardian

After unrolling the canvas and bringing it home to Pompeii, Lo Rosso hung it in a cheap frame on his living room wall for decades. The portrait, believed to depict Dora Maara French photographer and Picasso’s muse features the artist's distinctive signature in the top left corner, though Lo Rosso did not initially recognise its significance

It wasn't until his son Andrea began exploring art history through an encyclopedia gifted by an aunt that curiosity about the painting grew. The family sought the expertise of art detective Maurizio Seracini and other specialists, leading to confirmation from graphologist Cinzia Altieri of the Arcadia Foundation that the signature was indeed Picasso's. “After all the other examinations of the painting were done, I was tasked with studying the signature,” Altieri stated. “There is no doubt that the signature is his. There was no evidence suggesting that it was false” reported The Guardian