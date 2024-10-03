Melania Trump passionately defends abortion rights in her forthcoming memoir

In her forthcoming memoir "Melania," Melania Trump has passionately defended abortion rights to the chagrin of her husband Donald Trump, who backs the ability for US states to restrict the procedure.

“Restricting a woman’s right to choose whether to terminate an unwanted pregnancy is the same as denying her control over her own body. I have carried this belief with me throughout my entire adult life," Melania wrote according to The Guardian which has obtained a copy of the book.

The book, which reveals the former first lady to be so firmly out of step with most of her own party, is to be published in the US next Tuesday.

Her decision to include a full-throated expression of support for abortion rights is remarkable not just given her proximity to a Republican candidate running on an anti-abortion platform, but also given the severe deterioration of women’s reproductive rights under Donald Trump and the GOP, The Guardian wrote.

According to The Guardian, Melania Trump offers an expression of solidarity with protesters for reproductive rights.

“The slogan ‘My Body, My Choice’ is typically associated with women activists and those who align with the pro-choice side of the debate,” she writes. “But if you really think about it, ‘My Body, My Choice’ applies to both sides – a woman’s right to make an independent decision involving her own body, including the right to choose life. Personal freedom.”