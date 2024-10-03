UK hands over sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius; India welcomes decision

NEW DELHI: In a landmark decision, the British government has agreed to hand over sovereignty of the long-contested Chagos Islands to Mauritius, while retaining sovereignty of the island of Diego Garcia for an initial period of 99 years for which it will pay an undisclosed rent.

Chagos Islands is an archipelago of more than 60 islands in the Indian Ocean. Diego Garcia, the largest island, hosts a strategically important UK-US military base.

India has welcomed the agreement. "We welcome the agreement between the United Kingdom and Mauritius on the return of Mauritian sovereignty over the Chagos archipelago, including Diego Garcia. This significant understanding completes the decolonisation of Mauritius. The resolution of the longstanding Chagos dispute after two years of negotiations, in compliance with international law, is a welcome development," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

India has consistently supported Mauritius’s claim for sovereignty over Chagos, in line with its principled stand on decolonisation and support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, as well as its longstanding and close partnership with Mauritius.

"India remains committed to working with Mauritius and other like-minded partners in strengthening maritime safety and security and contributing to enhanced peace and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region," the MEA added.

Meanwhile, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said that the agreement secured the vital military base for the future.

"It will strengthen our role in safeguarding global security, shut down any possibility of the Indian Ocean being used as a dangerous illegal migration route to the UK as well as guaranteeing our long-term relationship with Mauritius, a close Commonwealth partner," said Lammy.