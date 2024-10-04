Huthi media says US-UK strikes hit 4 Yemen governorates

YEMEN: Strikes by the United States and Britain targeted four rebel-run provinces in Yemen, including the capital Sanaa and the port city of Hodeida, according to the Huthi-run Al Masirah television network.

Al Masirah reported four strikes on Sanaa and seven on Hodeida, with AFP correspondents hearing loud explosions in both cities.

At least one strike hit Dhamar, south of the capital, and Mukayras, southeast of Sanaa, Al Masirah said.

There was no immediate comment from the United States or Britain and Al Masirah did not elaborate on any damage or casualties.

The US and Britain have repeatedly struck Huthi targets in Yemen since January in response to attacks by the rebels on shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The rebels say the strikes, which have disrupted maritime traffic in a globally important waterway, target vessels linked to Israel and are intended to signal solidarity with Palestinians during the Gaza war.

Israel too has struck Yemen in response to Huthi attacks, with Israeli strikes on Hodeida last month killing at least five people after the rebels said they targeted Israel's Ben Gurion Airport with a missile.