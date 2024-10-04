Israel's bombardments of Lebanon kills at least 1,336 people over the past two weeks: Report

Israel's escalating bombardments of Lebanon over the past two weeks have killed at least 1,336 people and displaced over one million from their homes, Financial Times reported quoting Lebanon's Health Ministry.

The death toll has already exceeded that of the 2006 war with Israel, making this the deadliest conflict in Lebanon for more than three decades.

The Israeli strikes have damaged or destroyed an estimated 3,100 buildings since September 20.

Israel's air force struck at least 4,600 targets in Lebanon between September 20 and October 2 --sometimes more than 1,000 in a single day--according to posts on its Telegram channel, the FT reported.

The damage data suggests that three regions have been a particular focus of Israel’s latest offensive: destruction is concentrated near Lebanon’s southern border, in the Bekaa Valley in the east, and in the southern suburbs of Beirut, all Hizbollah strongholds.

Al Jazeera on Friday reported that powerful blasts rocked Beirut overnight in some of the heaviest Israeli strikes on the city so far as the Lebanese Health Ministry reports 37 killed and 151 wounded in bombing attacks across the country in the past 24 hours.